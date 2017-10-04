Finland’s six opposition parties yesterday presented a joint interpellation against the reform, voicing their concern that it could encourage railway companies to compete against each other mainly by cutting wages.

Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications, has denied suggestions that cutting wages is the objective of the mooted de-regulation of passenger rail transport and the re-organisation of the state-owned railway company, VR.

“This is an unfounded concern,” Berner assured at the Finnish Parliament on Tuesday.

“The demand and supply of transport services has increased substantially in countries where passenger rail transport has been opened to competition. This has also increased the need for skilled workers, and the competition has lead to an increase in wages.”

She also reminded that all employees transferring to a new employer as part of the re-organisation of the state-owned railway company into four separate entities will do so as old employees.

The Social Democrats, Green League, Finns Party, Left Alliance, Swedish People’s Party and Christian Democrats have also expressed their concern that the competition advocated by the government would create several regional monopolies to replace the current, nationwide monopoly of VR.

That will not be the case, assured Berner.

“The government has decided that competition will be opened in regions based on concession contracts that consist of service packages. […] The concession contracts don’t guarantee that operators have an exclusive right to provide services in a region that's opened up for tenders,” she replied.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi