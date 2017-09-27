Simon Elo, the chairperson of the Blue Parliamentary Group, on Monday estimated that the proposed revisions are not only “too generous and wide-eyed” but also based on erroneous claims about forced returns and the asylum process made by Touko Aalto, the chairperson of the Green League.

The Green League has come under criticism after calling for a series of revisions to the asylum policy of Finland.

“Touko Aalto must take responsibility for his remarks. Loose remarks about the Finnish Immigration Service’s (Migri) asylum policy are an underhand way to pursue a loose asylum policy,” he argued.

The Green League approved its policy paper on asylum issues on Sunday, proposing for example that the annual refugee quota be raised to 2,400.

Elo suggested that raising the refugee quota would not be a sustainable way to resolve the ongoing migrant crisis.

“The Blues have as part of the government sought to maintain the refugee quota at the current 750. A sustainable solution to the migrant crisis would be to secure the EU’s external borders and move the asylum process outside the union,” he viewed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi