“A big thanks to everyone who joined the social movement,” he tweeted on Monday.

President Sauli Niinistö revealed yesterday that 156,000 citizens have lent their support for his campaign to establish a constituency association and seek re-election as the President of the Republic of Finland.

Niinistö in May announced he is planning on establishing a constituency association to essentially vie for his second presidential term as an independent candidate, justifying his decision by arguing that the president has become more and more detached from party politics. He won his first presidential term as the candidate of the National Coalition in 2012.

“If I can’t put together a constituency association, what am I doing in the elections in the first place,” he stated.

Presidential candidates can be nominated either by registered political parties or constituency associations established by a minimum of 20,000 people entitled to vote.

Collecting the requisite number of supporter cards was, unsurprisingly, a mere formality for Niinistö. Helsingin Sanomat reported recently that the incumbent president would win re-election in the first round of voting if the elections were held today, with what would be a practically unprecedented vote share of 68 per cent.

The first round of voting will take place on 28 January and the second, if necessary, on 11 February. The presidential race is expected to kick into full gear as the election debates begin in late October and early November.

The other candidates in the race are Tuula Haatainen (SDP), Pekka Haavisto (Greens), Laura Huhtasaari (PS), Merja Kyllönen (Left Alliance), Nils Torvalds (SFP) and Matti Vanhanen (Centre).

Haavisto is currently the only one of the challengers who is polling at over ten per cent – at 13 per cent according to the poll by Helsingin Sanomat. The remaining five candidates combined were only projected to receive roughly ten per cent of the vote.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi