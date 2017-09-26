Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday reported that 16.7 per cent of the people surveyed between August and September expressed their support for the opposition party, signalling a drop of 0.8 percentage points from one month earlier.

The Green League has lost at least some of the momentum it had gathered over the first eight months of the year, suggests a poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat .

The Green League was also stripped of its newly gained status as the most popular party in the opposition, as support for the Social Democrats crept up by 0.5 percentage points from the previous poll to 17.8 per cent.

The National Coalition consolidated its position as the most popular party in the country with a 0.5-percentage-point increase in support, to 21.2 per cent. The Centre Party, on the other hand, has yet to halt its down-slide and saw its support fall by an additional percentage point to a five-year low of 16.1 per cent.

The Finns Party has continued to recover from the internal crisis that erupted in the wake of its leadership election in Jyväskylä in June. Helsingin Sanomat highlighted that support for the opposition party has continued to creep up closer to the levels preceding the crisis, standing at 9.2 per cent in mid-September.

The poll results were not as encouraging for the group of lawmakers who broke away from the Finns Party in mid-June, with only 1.3 per cent of the people surveyed saying they would cast their vote for the splinter group, the Blue Parliamentary Group.

Support for the three ruling parliamentary groups has consequently slipped to its lowest level yet – to 38.5 per cent.

Jenni Karimäki, a senior research fellow at the University of Turku’s Centre for Parliamentary Studies, estimated that the changes in support for the Finns Party and Green League may be partly attributable to the immigration debate that was re-kindled by the suspected terror attack in Turku on 18 August.

Another reason for the dip in support for the Green League, she added, may be that the media and other parties have begun to challenge the views of the party’s new chairperson, Touko Aalto.

A total of 2,512 people were asked to disclose which political party would receive their vote if the parliamentary elections were held today in the poll conducted by Kantar TNS between 21 August and 19 September. The respondents constitute a sample that is representative of the population of mainland Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi