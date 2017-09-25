“We must face the facts of urbanisation and approach urban policy as a resource,” Outi Mäkelä and Sari Sarkomaa of the National Coalition Party underscored in a guest contribution to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday .

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä’s (Centre) government has yet again been criticised for its apparent lack of a cohesive policy for developing metropolitan and other urban areas in Finland.

Mäkelä and Sarkomaa pointed out that a strong urban and metropolitan policy is in the best interests of the entire country, as the density and diversity of the population in large cities – and especially the capital region – are key to enhancing the productivity of the national economy.

“It is baseless to promise and economically unsustainable to pursue equal development everywhere,” they wrote.

“Unless the vitality of the metropolitan area and large cities is promoted and utilised, it will be impossible to improve the economic and employment situation sustainably in our country.”

Mäkelä and Sarkomaa stressed that the idea is that cities compete for new businesses and expertise not against the rest of the country but rather against urban areas elsewhere in Europe.

They estimated that in many respects urban policy remains an untapped resource in Finland.

“The government should present a report on its urban and metropolitan policy to the Parliament. The report would be a way to draw attention to the importance of the metropolitan area and large cities to the national economy, economic growth and well-being in Finland, and also encourage the government to take advantage of the capital region, in particular, as a driver of development,” they said.

Jan Vapaavuori (NCP), the Mayor of Helsinki, revealed recently that he has invited the leaders of the 21 largest cities in the country to join forces to protect their interests in the face of the looming regional government reform. The cities are especially concerned that the reform will result in employment and industrial policy tools being taken away from cities and handed over to the regional governments to be established as part of the reform.

Mäkelä and Sarkomaa share their concerns.

“We must ensure the social, health care and regional government reform does not undermine the operating preconditions of cities, but that all reforms reinforce the role of the metropolitan area and cities as drivers that promote industrial policy and well-being,” they state.

Mäkelä is a third-term Member of the Parliament from Nurmijärvi and Sarkomaa a fifth-term Member of the Parliament from Helsinki.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Emmi Korhonen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi