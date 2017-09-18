Huhtasaari was the choice of only three per cent of the voters interviewed for the poll between 9 and 14 September by Kantar TNS, falling well short of the support ratings of Pekka Haavisto (Greens) (13%) and President Sauli Niinistö (68%).

Laura Huhtasaari, the presumptive presidential nominee of the Finns Party, insists that she is not disappointed by her relatively modest popularity in a poll commissioned by Helsingin Sanomat .

Pre-election analyses have suggested that the right-wing populist candidate, who is known for her hard-line views on immigration, could exceed expectations in the elections and win as many as 20 per cent of the vote if she casts herself successfully in the mould of the likes of Marie Le Pen, who made it into the second round of voting in the recent presidential elections in France.

Huhtasaari shrugs off the results of the poll by reminding that she has yet been officially nominated as the presidential candidate of the Finns Party. Her nomination is, however, expected to be confirmed later this month by the party council.

“We’ll, I’m not even officially a candidate yet,” she states in an interview with Uusi Suomi. “The race hasn’t even started yet. The Finns Party has yet to select its candidate.”

“I don’t take any poll results lightly but these must be seen in the light that I’m not even an official candidate yet,” she reiterates.

Huhtasaari acknowledges that the incumbent president enjoys widespread public support but reminds that the other candidates will not have an opportunity to challenge him until the presidential debates kick off later this autumn.

“The election race doesn’t really start until later, […] when also the incumbent president starts taking part in election debates. […] We’ll see how it goes then,” she says.

Helsingin Sanomat on Saturday reported that the incumbent president is the most popular candidate among the supporters of all the six largest political parties in Finland, including the Finns Party. Almost a half (44%) of the respondents who identified themselves as supporters of the Finns Party said they would vote for Niinistö and 37 per cent that they would vote for Huhtasaari.

Niinistö’s popularity is at least partly attributable to his level-headed stance on foreign policy, analyses Huhtasaari.

“I’m personally satisfied with the foreign policy in many – but of course not in every – respects, and I think that it has been correct. I’ll now have to start telling what kind of a foreign policy I’d exercise – what I’d preserve and what I’d do differently,” she tells.

“Niinistö has been strong and smart when it comes to our relations with Russia, the United States and China. He has maintained the relations. I’m pleased with that and I’d continue doing that.”

“I’m sure that when we get to start talking about issues we’ll disagree on many issues,” adds Huhtasaari. “I for one am not of the opinion that us having border checks would mean that Finland becomes a closed country.”

Huhtasaari has demanded that border checks on the western border be re-instituted in order to curb the flow of asylum seekers from Sweden to Finland.

Niinistö responded to her demands by gauging that the country cannot close its borders without shutting itself from the surrounding world. He has also estimated that re-commencing border checks on the western border would not stop the flow of asylum seekers to Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi