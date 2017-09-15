“We’ve had to wait for this reform for way too long. Luckily we’ve finally put an end to the indecision and dilly-dallying,” commented Wallinheimo.

The Finnish government must implement the long-awaited reform of alcohol laws no later than at the beginning of next year, Outi Mäkelä and Sinuhe Wallinheimo of the National Coalition stated on Thursday, after the government agreed to present the reform bill to the Parliament.

“The people expect the government to take action and be reform-oriented, not to wrangle over minor issues. The National Coalition has consistently been a proponent of tearing down excess regulation also in this regard.”

Mäkelä, meanwhile, reminded that the reform is projected not only to increase the variety of products on the shelves of grocery shops but also to enable restaurants, microbreweries and grocery shops to create jobs.

“The proposal also creates better preconditions for developing the beer culture [in Finland]. The National Coalition is an advocate of increasing individual freedom and trusting that people act responsibly and use their own discretion,” she says.

Both Mäkelä and Wallinheimo were part of the task force appointed to draft the reform bill.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Emmi Korhonen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi