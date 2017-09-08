The Centre saw its support decrease by 1.1 percentage points to 16.2 per cent between August and September, causing it to fall further behind the two most popular parties in Finland – the National Coalition and Green League.

The National Coalition is by far the most supported party in the country despite the fact that its support rating remained unchanged at 20.8 per cent, according to the poll conducted by Taloustutkimus.

The Green League, on the other hand, consolidated its position as the second most supported party in the country by recording a 0.2 percentage point increase in voter support to 17.8 per cent. The opposition party has thereby seen its popularity grow by almost five percentage points since last spring.

YLE highlights that the poll is the first conducted after the suspected terror attack that took place in Turku, South-west Finland, on 18 August, stirring up intense public debate over security, immigration and asylum policy. The debate seems to have benefited the Finns Party, which saw its support rating creep up to double digits, to 10.3 per cent, for the first time under the leadership of Jussi Halla-aho.

The poll also shows that the splinter group that broke away from the Finns Party in June, the Blue Parliamentary Group, has yet to gain any significant momentum, receiving only 1.4 per cent of the hypothetical vote.

Voter support for the ruling three-party coalition has consequently slipped to 38.4 per cent.

The Social Democratic Party, meanwhile, has continued its slump despite holding the typically advantageous position of being the largest party in the opposition. Voter support for the party fell by 0.3 percentage points between August and September to add to the almost three percentage point drop recorded between July and August.

Taloustutkimus interviewed 1,964 people for the poll between 21 August and 5 September. Almost one in six (59.2%) of the people surveyed were able or willing to disclose their party of preference. The poll has a margin of error of +/-2.3 percentage points.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Emmi Korhonen – Lehtikuva