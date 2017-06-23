“There can be movement in both directions,” he reminded to reporters in Brussels on Thursday, according to Kauppalehti .

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) has rejected the interpretation that the decision of Ritva Elomaa to re-join the Finns Party Parliamentary Group is the beginning of the end for his coalition government.

Elomaa was one of the 20 legislators who left the Finns Party Parliamentary Group to continue coalition co-operation with the Centre and National Coalition as the New Alternative Parliamentary Group on 13 June, 2017. She announced yesterday she will re-join the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, leaving the ruling parliamentary groups with only 105 of the 200 seats in the Parliament.

One of the seats is held by Speaker of the Parliament Maria Lohela (NA), who is unable to participate in votes.

Sipilä, in fact, estimated that Elomaa's decision is understandable in light of the severe time constraints she had to work with after the election of Jussi Halla-aho as the chairperson of the Finns Party. He nevertheless declined to speculate on whether others could follow in her footsteps.

Sipilä also admitted that the importance of the chairpersons of the three ruling parliamentary groups will grow the more slender the groups' majority becomes in the Finnish Parliament.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Julien Warnand – AFP/Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi