“I’ve received contacts from many ordinary members of the Finns Party, indicating that they’d be ready to join us if and when we establish our own party,” he said in the Parliament on Thursday.

Simon Elo, the chairperson of the New Alternative Parliamentary Group, has revealed that he and his fellow members of the newly-founded parliamentary group are also intent on establishing their own political party.

Elo added that the parliamentary group has received numerous enquiries also from politically non-affiliated members of the public. A total of 5,000 support statements from citizens entitled to vote are required for entering a party into the national party register, according to the act on political parties (PDF).

He was reluctant to speculate on whether or not the party could be established in time for the provincial elections scheduled to take place next year.

“That’s a good question. I don’t have a straight answer to that. There are still so many variables in play. The provincial elections are a possibility and I think we’d also like to have an impact on the presidential elections,” he said during a live stream broadcast from the Parliament House on Thursday by Ilta-Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi