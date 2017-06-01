Terho on Wednesday revealed that it is his personal objective to have a key role in a government that organises the referendum in Finland.

Sampo Terho (PS), the Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports, has reiterated his willingness to organise a referendum to determine whether or not Finland should withdraw from the European Union.

His remarks were deemed inappropriate by many Members of the Parliament, not least due to his role in the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre).

“The fact that a minister is making such remarks… The government’s stands are certainly not the place for speculating on the agenda of future governments. I agree with many legislators on this issue,” Sipilä commented to members of the media after a plenary session at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

“I reject [such remarks], and I have no intention of being part of any government that’s planning on holding the referendum.”

The Finns Party, he added, has been told that it must remain committed to the current government government and that the government programme has no room whatsoever for notions such as that of a membership referendum. He also said he will talk personally to Terho about what cabinet members can and cannot say with respect to the membership.

“I reckon these statements will taper off roughly one-and-a-half weeks from today,” predicted Sipilä.

Terho is one of the two pre-election favourites to succeed Timo Soini as the chairperson of the Finns Party. The party will select a successor to its long-term chairperson in in Jyväskylä on 10 June.

Sipilä on Wednesday also affirmed that he remains fully committed to promoting the development of the European Union.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi