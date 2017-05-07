“If a clearly provocative character such as myself entered the government, it’d make it difficult for us to promote our own objectives in the government,” he explained in an interview on YLE TV1 on Saturday.

Jussi Halla-aho (PS), a Member of the European Parliament, says he is not interested in taking on a ministerial portfolio in the event that he is elected as the next chairperson of the Finns Party.

He revealed that his reluctance also stems from the fact that he is not currently a member of the parliament.

“There’s also the practical risk of ministers being vulnerable to extortion. People can tell them that unless you do exactly as I say, you’ll be kicked out of the government. That situation is completely different if you can fall back to a seat in the parliament,” stated Halla-aho.

He also indicated that he would not grant the wish of the outgoing chairperson, Timo Soini (PS), to continue in the capacity of the Minister for Foreign Affairs until 2019.

“I think it’d be quite an unusual situation if the ex-chairperson of a party held on to the party’s largest portfolio in the government. It could lead to certain problems, especially when news outlets and other parties are thinking about who they should call to find out the position of Finns Party ministers [on a particular issue].”

Soini has said he would be “honoured” to continue performing his ministerial duties until the end of the electoral term.

“I would like to continue in the position until the end of the current electoral term. This will depend on a number of things, first and foremost on the party remaining in the government,” he wrote in his blog in announcing his decision not to seek re-election as the chairperson of the populist party in March.

The Finns Party will elect a successor to its long-term leader in June.

Halla-aho on Saturday promised that if emerges victorious from the leadership elections, the party will place greater emphasis on immigration issues in its policy making. He also revealed to the national broadcasting company that he is intent on campaigning for Finland’s withdrawal from the euro and the European Union.

The leadership election is widely expected to be a two-horse race between Halla-aho and Sampo Terho, the newly-appointed Minister of European Affairs, Culture and Sports. Terho has similarly estimated that Finland is possibly, even likely, returning to its own currency in the long term.

Leena Meri, a first-term member of the parliament from Hyvinkää, and Veera Ruoho, a first-term member of the parliament from Espoo, have also thrown their hats into the leadership ring.

