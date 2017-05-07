Jari Leppä (Centre) was appointed as the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Antti Häkkänen (NCP) as the Minister of Justice and Sampo Terho (PS) as the Minister of European Affairs, Sports and Culture.

Three new cabinet members were sworn in by President Sauli Niinistö on 5 May, 2017.

Related posts: Ruling parties announce nominees for new ministerial posts (01 May, 2017)

The trio held a brief press conference to shed light on their first impressions of their new responsibilities.

Häkkänen said he will not comment on any specifics until later but promised to expedite and “put his stamp on” several of the projects set forth in the government programme. New legislative projects, he added, will be launched if necessary.

“Next week, I’m scheduled to have a thorough meeting with government officials in regards to the rights of the Sami people,” he revealed.

Terho similarly declined to comment on any specifics and revealed that he had yet to even set foot into his new office.

“I want to promote the operational preconditions of cultural entrepreneurs in Finland. Another issue that I’m able to identify as a flaw and that is now my responsibility to address are the unequal support mechanisms for political youth organisations,” he added.

Leppä, in turn, identified safeguarding the factors that contribute to the growth of the bioeconomy as one of his key priorities for the two remaining years of the electoral term. He also estimated that the food market is not balanced and fully functional.

“That’s why more measures are required there,” he said.

He also declared that he is not interest in exploring the possibility of introducing a tax to reduce meat consumption and its impact on the environment.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Martti Kainulainen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi