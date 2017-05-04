“It’s also allowed to speak critically about the European Union,” he stated on Sunday.

Timo Soini (PS), the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has lashed out at those who have voiced their doubts about the upcoming appointment of Sampo Terho, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, as the Minister for European Affairs.

“There’s no going back to the self-censorship of the Soviet-era, let alone to other forms of censorship – no way. The same goes for all policy making,” Soini asserted in his speech on May Day.

He also pointed out that, contrary to every other cabinet member, the incubent and the presumptive Minister for European Affairs – himself and Terho – both have experience of serving in the European Parliament.

“No wonder people are so worked up about the expertise of the Finns Party.”

Terho has faced criticism due to his hard-line stance on the European Union ever since he was confirmed as the Finns Party’s nominee to take over the newly-created portfolio of the Minister of Sports, Culture and European Affairs. He has, for example, stated that he is open to the idea of calling for a referendum to determine whether or not Finland should leave the EU.

He will formally assume his ministerial duties on Friday, 5 May, 2017.

Anna-Maja Henriksson, the chairperson of the Swedish People’s Party, questioned the rationale of the appointment in a speech in Pietarsaari on Sunday.

“Was there not even a fleeting moment when you had other ideas about who’d be the best fit for the portfolio of the Minister for European Affairs?” she stated, directing her question to Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre). “Or is the government intent on having a minister who won’t be working on policy towards the EU?”

Sipilä has asserted that the government does not subscribe to the views of Terho.

“The government programme sets forth our policy towards Europe, and together we have agreed to stick to our policy. You should expect no changes in the policy towards the EU,” he said to members of the media in Brussels on Saturday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi