Kari was the opposition party’s second highest vote-getter – after her friend and the party’s mayoral candidate in Helsinki, Anni Sinnemäki – in the municipal elections held in Finland on 9 April, with a tally of 5,959 votes.

Emma Kari, a first-term Member of the Parliament from Helsinki, announced her bid to take over the reins of the Green League in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Thursday .

Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto, a third-term Member of Parliament from Helsinki, claimed in announcing her decision not to enter the leadership race that Kari has “an unfair advantage” over the other candidates after receiving the endorsement of incumbent chairperson, Ville Niinistö.

“I feel like I have no chance of succeeding in the leadership race, when the incumbent chairperson is supporting one candidate so strongly,” she stated to Helsingin Sanomat in December.

Niinistö, who will step down in June after serving the maximum allowed three two-year terms as the party chairperson, has dismissed such allegations. “I don’t have and won’t have an opinion on who should be selected as my successor as the Greens’ chairperson,” he tweeted in response to Alanko-Kahiluoto.

Kari will vie for the leadership against Maria Ohisalo, a deputy chairperson of the Green League and a newly-elected councillor for the City of Helsinki, and Olli-Poika Parviainen, a deputy chairperson of the Greens Parliamentary Group.

Ozan Yanar, the Green League’s third highest vote-getter in Helsinki, and Touko Aalto, one of the major forces behind the party’s emergence as the largest party on the Jyväskylä City Council, have revealed that they are considering throwing their hats into the leadership ring. Both Aalto and Yanar are currently serving their first terms in the Finnish Parliament.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi