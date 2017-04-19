“Marginalisation is the greatest threat to the internal security of our country,” she writes in a guest contribution to Pohjalainen .

Paula Risikko (NCP), the Minister of the Interior, has revealed that security will be the main focal point, followed themes such as caring and employment, of the upcoming mid-term session of the Finnish Government.

“We must find ways to raise the employment rate and develop our education and innovation system in order to reduce the sustainability deficit in the economy. These are important tools also for preventing growing inequalities,” argues Risikko.

The urgency to address security-related concerns, she admits, has increased in the aftermath of the recent tragic events in St. Petersburg, Russia and Stockholm, Sweden. In St. Petersburg, 14 people lost their lives after an explosive device was detonated on a metro train on 3 April. In Stockholm, four people died after a lorry was driven into a crowded department store on 7 April.

“We cannot and must not shut our eyes to the changes in our security environment,” stresses Risikko.

Finland, she adds, remains one of the safest countries in the world in many respects but must continue to take action to ensure the powers, capabilities and other resources of security authorities remain sufficient for responding to contemporary threats.

“Both authorities and decision-makers must have a common operational picture. The Ministry of the Interior is, together with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Justice, drawing up measures to promote security in order to meet these preconditions,” she tells.

The Ministry of the Interior is currently working on updating the intelligence legislation, overhauling rescue services, developing the contingency plans of provinces, responding to hybrid threats and promoting co-operation between various authorities.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi