His announcement was followed by statements of endorsement from two of his prominent party comrades: Maria Lohela, the Speaker of the Parliament, and Jussi Niinistö, the Minister of Defence.

Sampo Terho, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, announced his bid to succeed Timo Soini at the helm of the Finns Party on Monday.

Niinistö himself was, along with Terho, billed as one of the most viable candidates to succeed the outgoing chairperson, but he announced his decision not to enter the leadership race on Twitter on Monday.

“I won’t be a candidate to become the party’s next chairperson,” he tweeted moments before announcing his support for Terho.

Lohela, in turn, drew attention to the accomplishments of Soini as the chairperson of the Finns Party.

“Soini has transformed a small party to a popular movement in a way that’s unprecedented in our country’s history. His successor will have to foster his legacy, while being able to reform the party. I believe the best candidate to take on this responsibility is […] Terho,” she said.

Terho, she estimated, represents the rank and file of the party on a number of key issues, including immigration and policy towards the European Union.

Soini, who announced his decision not to seek re-election last weekend, estimated in an interview with STT on Monday that up to half-a-dozen candidates could enter the leadership race.

The Finns Party will select its next chairperson in Jyväskylä at the beginning of June. Leena Meri, a first-term Member of the Parliament from Hyvinkää, announced her candidacy to lead the party on Sunday.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Roni Rekomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi