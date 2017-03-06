“I will not seek another term at the party conference held in Jyväskylä at the beginning of June,” Soini wrote in his blog on Saturday. “Something different lies in my future.”

Timo Soini, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, has announced his decision not to seek re-election at the helm of the Finns Party, sparking speculation not only about his successor but also about the future of the three-party ruling coalition.

The 54-year-old Soini has held the reins of the populist party since two years after its founding in 1995, transforming it from a minority opposition party to one of the largest parties by representation in the Finnish Parliament. The Finns Party won no more than three seats in the parliamentary elections of 2003 but disrupted the country’s political status quo eight years later by receiving almost one-fifth of the ballot, winning 39 seats.

Soini on Saturday stated that regardless of who is appointed as his successor the party should remain part of the ruling coalition.

“[The Government] is the place for making a difference and getting results,” he reminded. I have plenty of experience of being in the opposition – I know the difference between the positions.”

Soini also revealed that he has been honoured, and would like to continue to, serve as the Minister for Foreign Affairs despite his decision to relinquish the reins of the Finns Party.

“I have performed the difficult responsibilities well. I would like to continue in the position until the end of the current electoral term [in 2019]. This will depend on a number of things, first and foremost on the party remaining part of the Government,” he wrote.

The Finns Party will convene for its party conference to select a successor to its long-term leader in June. Soini said he is confident that the party is capable of making the right decision.

Uutissuomalainen, a newly-founded joint editorial office for eight regional newspapers, reported last week that Sampo Terho, the chairperson of the Finns Party Parliamentary Group, is the clear favourite to succeed Soini among the district directors of the Finns Party. Its survey reached all of the 16 district directors, eight of whom voiced their support for Terho and five of whom declined to reveal their position on the issue.

Two district directors voiced their support for Jussi Niinistö, the Minister of Defence, and one for Jussi Halla-aho, a Member of the European Parliament. Both Niinistö and Halla-aho are expected to announce whether or not they will enter the leadership race on Monday, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

The district directors were asked to name their favourite in the event that Soini opts not to seek re-election at the helm of the Finns Party.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi