The opposition party revealed yesterday morning that it has by far exceeded its national target of 2,500 candidates and that, with several hours left before the deadline for candidate filing, it expects the number of candidates to increase further.

The Green League has announced that it is set to enter the upcoming municipal elections with a record-high number of candidates.

The Green League had a total of 2,299 candidates on its ticket in the municipal elections of 2012.

The window for candidate filing for the municipal elections held on 9 April closed at 4pm on 28 February, 2017.

The unprecedentedly high number of candidates is evidence of growing public interest in the values represented by the Green League, estimated Ville Niinistö, the chairperson of the opposition party. “The result is significant also because the number of municipalities and councillors will decrease and the majority of other parties will see a drop in the number of candidates,” he states in a press release.

Helsingin Sanomat reported yesterday afternoon that the majority of parties – large parties, in particular – are expected to fall short of the number of candidates they nominated in the previous municipal elections.

The Centre and the National Coalition both expect the number of candidates on their ticket to decrease by roughly 1,400 from the previous elections – to roughly 7,000 and 5,500, respectively. The Finns Party is set to fall short of its target of 4,000 by a few hundred candidates, according to its party secretary, Riikka Slunga-Poutsalo.

The Social Democratic Party, meanwhile, is expected to have slightly over 6,000 candidates on its ticket, signalling a decline of almost 1,000 from the municipal elections in 2012.

“We’ve very pleased that we got over the 6,000 mark,” Antton Rönnholm, the party secretary of the Social Democrats, said to Helsingin Sanomat.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi