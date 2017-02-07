“The cuts necessary in the short term have been made. We will not make more cuts,” he promised in a speech during the municipal election cruise of the Centre Party on Sunday. “A turn for the better has taken place in the economy. Unemployment fell below eight per cent in December. The economy is growing, and more and more people are finding jobs.”

Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) insists that there is no pressing need to resort to additional spending cuts in Finland.

Petteri Orpo (NCP), the Minister of Finance, has contrastively estimated that an agreement on spending cuts in the region of one to two billion euros should be reached in the upcoming framework budget session.

His assessment has been echoed by both Nordea and the Research Institute of the Finnish Economy (Etla).

Aki Kangasharju, the chief economist at Nordea, recently estimated that the door is yet again open for additional spending cuts because efforts to balance the public economy are becoming less of an obstacle to economic growth.

Etla, meanwhile, has warned that the country will have no choice but to resort to further belt-tightening measures unless it succeeds in implementing new structural reforms.

Sipilä acknowledged that more measures are required to raise the national employment rate closer to the 72 per cent target adopted by his Government. “If all of Finland had the same employment rate as Ostrobothnia or Åland, the Finnish economy's problems would be solved,” he pointed out.

The national employment rate stood at an average of 68.7 per cent in 2016, according to data published by Statistics Finland. The employment rate in Ostrobothnia and Åland, meanwhile, stood well above the 72 per cent target – at 74.4 and 81.8 per cent, respectively.

Statistics Finland also reported that the rate of unemployment dropped by 1.3 percentage points year-on-year to 7.9 per cent in December, 2016.

Sipilä conceded that economic problems are not the only problems facing the country. “Finland won't be fixed until we've put an end to growing inequality,” he stated.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Markku Ulander – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi