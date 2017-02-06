Rinne received the simple majority, or 281, of the 495 votes cast in the party conference of the Social Democrats in Lahti on Friday, beating his rival candidates – Timo Harakka and Tytti Tuppurainen – in the first round of voting.

“I'm humbled and grateful for the confidence you've placed in me,” he stated after securing his second term at the helm of the opposition party. “I want to continue working with you to take the welfare state forward. We'll leave [the party conference] as a united group with the aim of winning elections.”

Rinne promised in his inaugural speech on Sunday that the Social Democratic Party will unveil its proposal for overhauling the social security system before the next parliamentary elections in 2019, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

“The new social risks, increasingly uncertain nature of working life, despair of the precarity, loneliness and growing care needs of the elderly in the 2000s require us to come up with new solutions,” he explained.

The proposal will be based on the so-called Yleisturva (Eng. general security), a social security reform proposal presented by the Social Democratic Youth of Finland in 2015.

The general security is a three-tier social security system that combines most of the current social security benefits and tax incentives for low-income households. It is different from universal basic income in that it would have certain eligibility conditions, such as the requirement to apply for work.

“The general security is simply a better way to organise social security than the current model. Our model places an emphasis on supporting the active efforts of citizens: activity is not punished, but the general security rewards people for improving their labour market position,” says Mikkel Näkkäljärvi, the chairperson of the Social Democratic Youth of Finland.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Jussi Nukari – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi