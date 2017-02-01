“I am glad and honoured by the confidence placed in me. Developing Helsinki into an ever better city is an important and precious responsibility to me,” said Sinnemäki.

Anni Sinnemäki (Greens), the Deputy Mayor for Real Estate and City Planning in Helsinki, has beaten Pekka Sauri (Greens), the Deputy Mayor for Public Works and Environmental Affairs, by a 36-13 vote to win the mayoral nomination of the Helsinki Greens.

She affirmed her commitment to continuing the efforts to create an ever greener and more equal Helsinki.

“Helsinki has taken a major leap forward in recent years. We are taking determined steps to abandon coal energy and develop our city into a bicycle and public transport-oriented city. We have been able to defend citizens' equal access to services [and] the quality of basic education and daycare by reducing group sizes during this taxing electoral term,” she stated.

The Green League has declared its intention to overtake the National Coalition as the largest party on the Helsinki City Council in the municipal elections on 9 April, 2017. Sinnemäki believes the party has every chance of claiming the historic victory.

“Helsinki has an opportunity to be a successful and equal community that looks after the high quality education of children and young people, gives new opportunities to people who have faced adversity, and fights climate change in co-operation with other frontrunners,” envisioned Sinnemäki.

Sinnemäki served almost four full terms in the Finnish Parliament in 1999–2015 before being appointed the Deputy Mayor for Real Estate and City Planning. She also served two years as the chairperson of the Green League and as the Minister of Labour in 2009–2011, before losing the leadership to incumbent chairperson Ville Niinistö.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi