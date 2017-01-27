The leadership issued yesterday a public statement to express its support for the establishment of a parliamentary task force to devise new solutions for building and maintaining the public roads, railways and waterways of Finland, a proposal tabled by Berner on Tuesday.

The Centre Party's leadership has re-affirmed its “strong support” for the efforts and objectives of Anne Berner (Centre), the Minister of Transport and Communications.

“Appointing a parliamentary task force to look for the solutions is reasonable. Reforms must be for the long term. The finalised enquiry will provide food for thought for the continuing efforts,” the statement reads.

Berner has come under considerable criticism recently for conducting an enquiry into establishing a state-owned company, which would be funded by road-use charges, to maintain and develop the public transport networks in the country.

She also proposed that the fuel and vehicle taxes be lowered and the car registration tax abolished altogether to offset the impact of the charges on road users.

The Centre Party must according to the public statement remain committed to carrying out social reforms, despite the occasional headwinds. “Finland must be fixed,” the statement reads.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi