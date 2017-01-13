“The problem is that suspicions of conflict of interest continue to arise regarding the Prime Minister. No decision-maker must use their position to promote the interests of their inner circle,” she writes.

Li Andersson, the chairperson of the Left Alliance, believes the persistent suspicions of conflict of interest are the main issue in the ongoing debate surrounding Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) – rather than his participation in export promotion trips or the business activities of his family members.

Sipilä's position as the minister responsible for ownership steering has further complicated the issue, estimates Andersson. Sipilä, she states, has an obligation to act with due diligence and transparency especially because he has had knowledge of possible overlap between his responsibilities and the business activities of his relatives.

“Calling for [diligence and transparency] is not about ‘scoring political points’ or ‘blowing the issue out of proportion’. On the contrary, it's about defending the dignity of the political system and the Prime Minister,” she writes on Facebook.

Sipilä has come under scrutiny for leading a business delegation including Chempolis, an Oulu-based technology firm owned partly by his children, for an export promotion trip to India in February, 2016. Chempolis announced on the last day of the trip that it has agreed to build a 110 million euro bio-refinery in Assam, North-east India.

He also faced criticism late last year after Katera Steel, an engineering company owned by his relatives, was awarded a 500,000 euro contract by state-owned nickel and zinc miner.

The Chancellor of Justice and the Parliamentary Ombudsman have received a number of complaints about the possible conflicts of interest arising from the contracts awarded to both Chempolis and Katera Steel.

Sipilä states in his response to the Parliamentary Ombudsman that he had no knowledge of the order received by Katera Steel until 21 November, three days after the funding decision had been made.

Andersson is not convinced by the assurances given by him.

“Kansan Uutiset asked the Prime Minister to comment on a report about the order already on 17 November. The Prime Minister's Office dragged their feet for days before issuing a response,” she says.

Andersson also estimates that rather than the much-discussed export promotion trip, the most alarming aspect of the more recent case is that Chempolis received an investment from Fortum, a state-owned energy company, in the second half of 2016 and a loan from the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation (Tekes) in the fiscal year of 2015.

“In a rule of law society, there are institutions, such as the [Parliamentary] Ombudsman and the Chancellor of Justice, that investigate these kind of allegations. No one is guilty until proven otherwise,” writes Andersson.

“Policy-making, however, is also about trust and unfortunately issues are often exactly what they seem to be. This particular case looks rather bad for the Prime Minister.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi