“Day by day, it seems more and more like Sipilä isn't in politics to protect the interests of our home country but his inner circle,” she tweeted on Tuesday.

Sanna Marin, the second deputy chairperson of the Social Democratic Party, has accused Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) of consolidating the interests of his inner circle at the expense of national interests.

Sipilä has come under media scrutiny this week after it emerged that he had led a business delegation including Chempolis, an Oulu-based technology provider owned partly by his children, for an export promotion trip to India in February, 2016. Chempolis announced on the final day of the trip that it has been awarded a 110 million euro contract to build a bio-refinery in Assam, North-east India.

Marin's accusation has been echoed by some, shot down by others.

“An unusually wild accusation,” commented Ville Peltola, the director of electrical and information industries at the Finnish Technology Industries.

Sipilä commented on the ongoing debate in an interview on YLE TV2 on Tuesday, reminding that cabinet members are unable to affect the composition of business delegations participating in export promotion trips. Risto Uimonen, an ex-chairperson of the Council for Mass Media (JSN), similarly urged viewers to consider a scenario in which a company was denied the right to participate in such a trip.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi