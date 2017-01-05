“The reason [for my resignation] has to do with the challenges of time use. A person employed in an executive role in the private sector has limited possibilities to concentrate on municipal decision-making,” he explains in an interview with the commerce-oriented newspaper.

Lasse Männistö, the chairperson of the National Coalition Group on the Helsinki City Council, will resign from politics, reports Kauppalehti .

Männistö, who was named the head of outsourcing services at Mehiläinen in 2015, says he will relinquish the leadership of the National Coalition Group in January and not run in the municipal elections in April.

Männistö was rising rapidly to political power until August, 2014, reminds Helsingin Sanomat. He won a seat in the Finnish Parliament at the age of 29 and was appointed as the chairperson of the largest political group on the Helsinki City Council while only in his second term as a councillor. He was later an integral part of overhauling the spending guidelines and organisational structure of the City of Helsinki.

He then made what he describes as a mistake.

He applied for the position of Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs and Public Health vacated by his close friend Laura Räty (NCP), who was appointed as the Minister of Social Affairs and Health to the Government of Alexander Stubb (NCP).

The planned re-shuffle provoked such a public uproar that Männistö ultimately decided against resigning his seat in the Parliament and applying for the position.

“I consider the situation that it created a personal mistake,” Männistö says to Helsingin Sanomat. “A more talented politician could've avoided the risks and pitfalls and wouldn't have applied for the position.”

The upcoming municipal elections will also effectively decide the next Mayor of Helsinki. Männistö reveals to Kauppalehti that he hopes that Jan Vapaavuori (NCP), a Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB), will consider becoming the mayoral candidate for the National Coalition.

“I personally hope that Vapaavuori will be available as a mayoral candidate. He has the skills to lead the city,” states Männistö.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi