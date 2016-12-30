The Ministry of Finance announced late last week that it expects the gross domestic product to increase by 0.9 per cent in 2017 and by 1.0 per cent in 2018, after growing by 1.6 per cent in 2016.

Mika Lintilä (Centre), the newly-appointed Minister of Economic Affairs, is confident that the national economy will grow in the next two years at a rate exceeding the latest growth forecast of the Ministry of Finance.

“I don't want to believe in the Ministry of Finance's growth forecast for next year and 2018. I'm personally confident that economic growth will be stronger and that's the goal we'll work towards,” Lintilä stated in a press conference after being officially appointed as the successor of Olli Rehn (Centre) as the Minister of Economic Affairs on Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance estimated that economic growth will slow down next year as a result of a projected decline in domestic demand and the sluggish recovery of exports. The outlook for exports, it added, is nevertheless brighter than it has been for a number of years.

Lintilä duly drew attention to the importance of export-oriented industries for the national economy and also identified efforts to spur job creation and investments as means to encourage economic growth in Finland.

“We must be able to generate growth in exports. We can't forget our manufacturing industries, even though we've made new forays into, for example, the games industry. We'll work to support all of these,” he promised.

Rehn vacated the office of the Minister of Economic Affairs in order to assume a vacant position on the board of the Bank of Finland in February. Lintilä, a fifth-term Member of the Parliament from Toholampi, was selected as his successor following a surprisingly close vote in a joint meeting of the decision-making bodies of the Centre Party in October.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Vesa Moilanen – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi