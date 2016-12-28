Outi Alanko-Kahiluoto, declared in an interview with Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday that she has decided not to run in the upcoming leadership race because one of the potential candidates has been given an unfair advantage.

Ville Niinistö (Greens) has rejected suggestions that he has hand-picked Emma Kari as his successor as the chairperson of the Green League.

“I feel like I have no chance of succeeding in the leadership race, when the incumbent chairperson is supporting one candidate so strongly,” she stated to the daily.

Alanko-Kahiluoto had been billed as one of the most viable candidates to take the reins of the Green League. She served three years as the chairperson of the Green Parliamentary Group and has been among the two most popular candidates to succeed the outgoing chairperson in recent polls among members of the Green League, according to Helsingin Sanomat.

Despite the alleged support from Niinistö, Kari has yet to announce her intention to enter the leadership race. Nor did she rule out the possibility in a recent interview with Uusi Suomi.

Niinistö will step down next spring after having served the maximum allowed three two-year terms as the chairperson of the opposition party. “I don't have and won't have an opinion on who should be selected as my successor as the chairperson of the Greens. An open election by the membership is fair and that's how it'll be decided,” he wrote on Twitter.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Photo: Antti Aimo-Koivisto – Lehtikuva

Source: Uusi Suomi