Almost 40 per cent of the public contrastively view that the debate is fuss over nothing that is riddled with hysteria and void of realism.

A HALF OF FINNS view that the ongoing debate about climate change has been an important wake-up call for immediate climate action, finds a survey conducted by the Foundation for Municipal Development (KAKS).

KAKS on Saturday reported that public attitudes towards the debate about climate change vary noticeably based on factors such as the respondent’s age, place of residence, level of education and political party of choice.

The debate was deemed necessary by the vast majority of the highly educated, university students, senior managerial staff and capital region residents, but unnecessary by most rural residents, self-employed people and members of the Central Organisation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK).

The 41–60-year-olds are the age group that is the most sceptical about the debate, with roughly a half of them dismissing it as fuss over nothing. Most under 30-year-olds and over 60-year-olds contrastively estimated that the debate is needed.

The differences were even more pronounced between the supporters of various political parties. The debate is considered necessary by the vast majority of respondents supporting the Green League (90%), the Left Alliance (80%) and the Social Democrats (70%). Up to 80% of Finns Party supporters are of the opinion that the debate is fuss over nothing created by researchers.

Supporters of the Centre Party and the National Coalition were torn over the issue, with half of both groups considering the debate necessary and the other half unnecessary.

Roughly 1,000 18–79-year-old Finns were interviewed for the survey in June by Kantar TNS.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi