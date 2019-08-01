A growing share of the respondents estimated that their capacity to work has decreased not because of the deterioration of their physical health but because of psychological reasons.

THE SHARE OF 30–69-YEAR-OLD Finns who believe they have the capacity to work decreased between 2011 and 2017, indicates a study conducted regularly by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL).

“This is an astonishing finding,” exclaims Jan Schugk, a senior physician at Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company. “People are generally becoming healthier, but their perceptions of their own health are moving in the opposite direction. This is reflected also in the use of health services, diagnoses and the impression that their health is deteriorating.”

The Finhealth Study is conducted to produce up-to-date data on the health and well-being of the adult population in Finland. The research data is used to, for example, study how illnesses could be prevented and treated, and how health and well-being services could be developed.

The Finnish economy will be put to a stern test by population ageing and the inversion of the age pyramid in the years and decades to come.

Statistics Finland has already reported that for every 100 employed people the country is home to 137 people who are not in employment. The sliding birth rate will relieve the pressure in the short term, but not in the longer one, meaning that the country can ill-afford to allow working-age people waste their health.

“We unfortunately can’t afford the kind of thinking that the economy is irrelevant and health has intrinsic value,” laments Schugk.

Finland has a gross domestic product of approximately 230 billion euros and a central government budget of 55 billion euros. Its health care costs amount to a total of 20.6 billion euros, of which around eight billion euros arises from the working-age population, and occupational health costs to 800 million euros a year.

“These are big sums, and a lot is at stake in the care industry. It’s clear that you can’t eliminate the costs completely, but the potential for savings is considerable if we succeed in preventing and avoiding illnesses and incapacity for work,” he reminds.

The Social Insurance Institution of Finland (Kela), meanwhile, is paying around 760 million euros a year in sickness allowances.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi