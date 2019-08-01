“Both domestic and foreign forecasting agencies expect economic growth to slow down this and next year. Despite the unusual uncertainty in the world economy, Finnish foreign trade seems stable as far as this year is concerned,” he stated in a press release on Wednesday.

FINNISH EXPORTS are faring relatively well in spite of the uncertainty in the world economy, says Mauri Kotamäki, the chief economist at the Finland Chamber of Commerce.

“The export markets have so far been growing positively despite the minor slowdown in global economic growth. The change in the number of certificates of origin granted by the chamber of commerce indicates that goods exports outside the EU will have increased from the previous year in the second quarter of this year,” added Kotamäki.

Goods account for roughly two-thirds and services one-third of Finnish foreign trade.

The Finland Chamber of Commerce released yesterday its quarterly economic review, which focuses particularly on the development of cost competitiveness and competitiveness studies.

Finland, the review indicates, saw its cost competitiveness deteriorate in the aftermath of the financial crisis and rebound in the past two years. The country also fares adequately in terms of overall competitiveness.

Kotamäki said Finland, as a small country, should not pursue self-sufficiency in any sector of the economy. “Specialisation and international trade are the best ways to prosperity for countries and people worldwide,” he underlined.

The competitiveness review shows that the country fares well in terms of education, gender equality, institutional credibility and social stability, for example. Its primary challenges, by contrast, are related to labour taxation and the rigid functioning of labour markets.

“Finland received the highest score for employee rights and professional management. It, however, did not make it into the top 100 in terms of labour taxation, internal labour mobility and practices related to hiring and terminating employees,” told Kotamäki.

The chamber of commerce also urges the country to develop its housing and education markets to reduce structural unemployment and eliminate inactivity traps. The competitiveness of industries, in turn, should be improved by supporting research and product development, as well as by taking competitiveness into consideration in collective bargaining negotiations.

“Finland’s new labour market system is taking shape. It is important for the new system that labour market organisations have more patience than before to promote cost competitiveness. We must not allow a repeat of the period of subdued growth we witnessed after the financial crisis,” Kotamäki stressed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi