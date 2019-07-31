The American credit rating agency states in its latest country report that the positive outlook “reflects the improving trend of public finances and recent competitiveness gains that have underpinned strong economic recovery”.

The rating, in turn, is justified by evidence of improved medium-term growth prospects, which can be propped up further by structural reforms and competitiveness gains, and a sustained downward trend in the debt ratio of Finland.

For the rating to be raised to AAA, the country would have to produce solid evidence of further improvement in its medium-term growth outlook and carry out additional structural reforms.

Fitch on Friday also expressed its doubts about the attainability of the 75 per cent employment rate target adopted by the government of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP). The target, it said, seems ambitious in light of the fact that the economy is already slowing down from its post-crisis record high.

Although it acknowledged that the government has outlined “policies aimed at achieving inclusive economic growth and strengthening social welfare, while tackling the underlying structural issues related to the country’s labour market and rapidly ageing population”, it indicated it is not convinced of the government's willingness to take further action to improve competitiveness.

“With the expiration of the [competitiveness] pact this year, it remains to be seen whether the new government will implement further measures to maintain recent competitiveness gains,” said Fitch.

Introduced by the government of Prime Minister Juha Sipilä (Centre) in 2016, the competitiveness pact has improved the preconditions for economic growth at least temporarily by curbing labour costs, promoting employment and boosting export competitiveness, according to the credit rating agency.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi