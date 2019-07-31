“In the years and decades to come, the advance of climate change will pose a challenge for Finnish foreign and security policy, as well as the security of Finns,” he writes in a blog for Iltalehti.

JARNO LIMNÉLL , a professor of cybersecurity at Aalto University, has reminded that climate issues and their direct and indirect ramifications for security should not be overlooked when assessing threats and the security situation in Finland.

The World Economic Forum (WEF), he highlighted, placed great emphasis on climate issues and natural phenomena in its latest assessment of global security risks by including three climate-related threats on its list of five threats that are the most likely to occur in the next 10 years.

The focus on climate-related threats has increased significantly from recent years and will continue to do so going forward, according to Limnéll.

“It is clear that climate policy must be incorporated into security policy assessments and decisions made over different time spans. Central administrations around the world must co-operate to tackle environmental threats. This seems to be somewhat challenging in the current political climate. Although there has been a debate about the impacts of climate security, climate change has many direct and indirect security ramifications, ranging from water crises and melting of glaciers to migration flows,” he said on Saturday.

“It is difficult to even anticipate all impacts correctly.”

Limnéll also called attention to estimates that global warming may force up to a billion people to become refugees, arguing that it is an indication of how widespread the ramifications of climate security can be for global stability and the entire planet.

“If they become reality, environmental threats will question the very existence of our international system. The fight against climate change is therefore also an exercise of security policy, and it has to be incorporated into responsible international policy,” he stressed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi