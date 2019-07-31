The French Ministry of Finance on Friday narrowed down the list of candidates to three by eliminating Portuguese Minister of Finance Mário Centeno and Spanish Minister of Finance Nadia Calviño, according to reports by Bloomberg and The Financial Times .

OLLI REHN , the governor of the Bank of Finland, is one of three candidates to take the helm of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The three remaining candidates for the position are Rehn, ex-Dutch Minister of Finance Jeroen Dijsselbloem and the Bulgarian CEO of the World Bank, Kristalina Georgieva.

The reports were rebutted by Bruno le Maire, the French Minister of Finance: “The negotiations are still ongoing,” he underlined.

The negotiations are being conducted between Europe and the United States, with the former traditionally having a bigger say when it comes to IMF and the latter when it comes to the World Bank. Both of the monetary institutions were established to promote the stability of the world economy in the wake of World War II.

IMF is tasked with promoting the freedom of financial markets and the economic growth of its 189 member countries. It provides both short-term and medium-term financing to countries struggling with account balance-related problems, usually on the condition that the country adopts certain economic policies.

Both IMF and Rehn are known as advocates of tight economic policies, although the former has admitted that its approach may not have been the correct one in all circumstances.

Christine Lagarde announced her decision to step down from the helm of the institution following her nomination as the leading candidate to become the next president of the European Central Bank (ECB). A decision on her successor is to be made no later than in September.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi