“An enormous change is taking place. It has been estimated that we’ve gotten at least 1,000 new species in the 2000s,” he highlighted in an interview on YLE TV1 on Monday.

FINLAND’S first ever sighting of a golden jackal has justifiably generated widespread public discussion, but it is hardly the only or the most noticeable species-related change detected recently in Finland, reminds Riku Lumiaro, a biodiversity and communication expert at the Finnish Environment Institute (Syke).

“For example, we have 150 [new] species of moths and butterflies. Then we have [new] crickets, aphids, cimices and beetles. This means that as our climate is getting warmer, loads of new species will come here due to the changing circumstances. And this process is still continuing. The great egret became a breeding bird here in 2018, meaning that we’re also getting new birds.”

Lumiaro added that in northern parts of the country butterfly species that produce only one generation in a summer have been replaced by species that produce two to three generations in a summer.

“Our nature is changing dramatically. This has been highlighted by our monitoring of moth species. We have completely different species here than 20 years ago,” he stated.

Lumiaro also estimated that a number of species living exclusively in the northern fells, such as the glacier buttercup and Arctic fox, will likely have become extinct half-a-century from today due to climate change. The red deer, on the other hand, will likely have found its way to Finland by 2070, he added.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi