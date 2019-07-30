Statistics Finland on Monday revealed that its latest consumer confidence survey found that public confidence in the national economy has continued to deteriorate, slipping from a reading of -13.9 in June to -14.8 points in July.

FINNISH CONSUMERS are increasingly pessimistic about the outlook for the national economy.

The views of consumers about their own current and future economic situation are similarly subdued, even though the component improved slightly from 6.3 to 7.6 points between June and July.

Also the one remaining components improved from the previous month, with consumers indicating that they are considerably more likely to spend money on durable goods over the next 12 months than they were over the previous 12 months.

Statistics Finland said the overall confidence indicator improved by 0.7 points to -3.9 points.

Finnish consumers also revealed that they expect the employment situation to become worse in the near future. Employed consumers added that they believe they are at a greater risk of losing their jobs than before, even though half of them also estimated that they are at no risk whatsoever of becoming unemployed.

A total of 1,015 people responded to the consumer confidence survey between 1 and 19 July.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi