The Finnish Meteorological Institute (FMI) reported yesterday evening that new station-specific temperature records were set in, for example, Kaarina, Kaisaniemi (Helsinki), Lohja, Salo and the Åland Islands.

THE MERCURY rose to new highs for the summer at a number of weather stations in Finland on Sunday.

“Today has been a historic day,” it summarised.

The national record for the summer was broken twice during the course of Sunday, according to FMI. The mercury first climbed to 32.6ºC in Kaisaniemi, Helsinki, and later to 33.7ºC in Porvoo, Southern Finland.

In Kaisaniemi, the reading sets a new all-time record, breaking the previous record set in 1945 by exactly one degree, said Markus Mäntykannas, a meteorologist at Foreca.

Day temperatures are expected to hover between 15ºC and 20ºC in southern and south-western parts of the country between Monday and Wednesday. In Eastern and Northern Finland, the mercury is to stay around the 10ºC-mark on Monday and Tuesday but climb closer to 15ºC on Wednesday, according to FMI.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi