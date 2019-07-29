The National Police Board on Friday revealed that the number of sex crimes reported to law enforcement authorities crept up by 16 per cent from the previous year between January and June, representing a departure from the general trend in crime.

THE NUMBER of sex crime reports has continued to grow in Finland, indicate statistics released by the National Police Board.

The number of sex crime reports increased particularly rapidly – from 111 to 205 – in the police area of the Oulu Police Department.

“It translates to a percentage increase of nearly 85 per cent. The change was even more pronounced in the city of Oulu, where the number of sex crimes reports rose by more than 100 per cent compared to the previous year,” reads a press release issued by the Oulu Police Department on Friday.

Related posts: All eight defendants in child sexual abuse case jailed by District Court of Oulu (16 July, 2019)

The number of both rapes and child sexual abuse cases reported to authorities almost doubled from the previous year between January and June – the former rising from 42 to 79 and the latter from 42 to 83. The number of sexual harassment reports contrastively stayed unchanged at 19.

The Oulu Police Department also reported that the suspect was a foreigner in 40 per cent of the sex crimes where the suspect’s identify was known, representing an increase from the 25 per cent recorded in the first half of last year.

Päivi Laajala, the Mayor of Oulu, said the newly published sex crime statistics are saddening.

“Everyone has the right to bodily integrity and sex crimes are strongly condemnable. The City of Oulu is engaging in official co-operation with the police, which is responsible for investigating the crimes. All suspected crimes must be investigated, the criminals tried and punished,” she underlined in a press release.

The City of Oulu also called attention to the importance of condemning sex crimes publicly and discussing the phenomenon openly.

“Although the incidence of sex crimes has increased notably from the previous year in Oulu, the city does not stand out statistically from other large cities in Finland. The number of [reported] sex crimes in Oulu is lower than in Turku and Tampere. The sharpest growth was recorded in Espoo,” it added.

In Espoo, the number of sex crime reports surged by 123 per cent from the previous year to 161, according to statistics published on Friday by the Western Uusimaa Police Department. The increase was driven especially by an almost threefold increase in the number of child sexual abuse reports, which jumped from 33 to 97.

The Helsinki Police Department contrastively reported that the number of sex crimes reported to it fell by almost 10 per cent from the previous year between January and June – in spite of a nearly 20 per cent-increase in rape reports.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi