Finnish occupational safety regulations stipulate that employers are required to introduce technical temperature control measures to ensure the mercury does not rise above 28ºC at the workplace, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in Finland.

THE MINISTRY of Social Affairs and Health has reminded that working in high temperatures can pose a risk to health and safety at the workplace.

“If the causes the workplace temperature to exceed 28ºC in spite of the technical measures, the employer is required to limit employees’ exposure to the heat by introducing breaks,” it reminded in a press release. “The established practice is that employees performing light and moderate work need to take a 10-minute break once an hour if the workplace temperature is over 28ºC. If the temperature is over 33ºC, they need to take a 15-minute break once an hour.”

Employees should take the breaks in areas where they are not exposed to the heat and sunlight, and dress appropriately and drink water regularly throughout the workday.

Foreca has forecast that temperatures in the country will rise close to the 30ºC-mark on Wednesday and breach the mark on Thursday. Next Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the week, with the mercury possibly climbing close to 35ºC – if not the all-time record of 37.2ºC, according to Markus Mäntykannas, a meteorologist at the private weather forecasting company.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi