According to the new schedule, the unit is currently expected to commence regular electricity production six months behind the previous schedule, in July 2020.

TEOLLISUUDEN VOIMA (TVO) has revealed it has received an updated schedule for the start-up of Olkiluoto 3, the third plant unit at Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Eurajoki, Finland, from Areva-Siemens.

Areva-Siemens, the French-German consortium supplying the unit, announced this spring it will update the start-up schedule on grounds that modification outage work carried out at the site was progressing slower than expected.

The plant supplier has now stated that nuclear fuel will be loaded into the reactor in January 2020, that the unit will be connected to the national grid in April 2020, and that the unit will start regular electricity production in July 2020. The commissioning programme indicates that the unit will produce one to three terawatt hours of electricity with varying power levels during the period between first connection to grid and start of regular electricity production.

“The re-baseline is now more exhaustive, which we believe will make it possible to improve project performance. The scheduling work was not only a schedule updating exercise, but it consisted of methodology to change the ways of working,” said Jouni Silvennoinen, the project manager at TVO.

“Although, the completion of the plant unit will be further delayed, we are currently working to reach the fuel loading phase and to take over the OL3 EPR [a third-generation pressurised water generation] unit.”

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi