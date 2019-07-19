“Our happy-hour prices for the evening hours will be adopted on a nationwide scale. During these hours, customers will get a 60 per cent discount on products whose expiration dates are approaching,” the retail giant said in a press release on Thursday.

S GROUP , a Finnish retail co-operative, has pledged to reduce the food loss arising from its operations by 15 per cent by 2020.

The products eligible for the discount are marked with red, 30 per cent-off sticker already before the evening sale.

The idea of offering the so-called red-sticker products at a 60 per cent-discount after 9pm has been trialled at the Alepa corner shops of HOK-Elanto since 2015. The same practice has now been in use for almost 18 months at Prisma hypermarkets.

“A total of 50 million red-sticker products were sold last year across the S Group. That is very important for reducing food loss,” commented Mika Lyytikäinen, the director of grocery trade chain management at SOK.

SOK functions as the retailer’s central organisation, offering the co-operatives expert, procurement and support services.

S Group on Thursday also revealed that the most popular red-sticker products are different kinds of packaged meat and fish products, such as salmon fillets and minute steaks. “Meat and fish make up 70 per cent of price-down products. Customers are also picking bread, sweet buns and dairy products into their shopping baskets during the late evening sales,” it said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi