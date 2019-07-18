“The danger is that if we were to become purely vegan in this country, we’d end up with a monocultural agriculture. What does biodiversity say about monoculture? What kind of a source of biodiversity are our domesticated animals? Quite a big one,” he said at SuomiAreena in Pori on Wednesday.

JARI LEPPÄ (Centre), the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, has reminded that the widespread adoption of vegan diet could also have a negative impact on the environment.

“Nutrition is a very important issue. Food security – it’s about having food. When food has been produced as nearby as possible, it has been produced in a way that’s natural in terms of […] clean water and clean soil,” he added.

Finns, he admitted, should seek to reduce the consumption of animal-based products, but should also not be single-minded in regards to the issue.

Leppä also reiterated that cheap food is always paid by someone.

“We’re importing food that you can’t produce in this country. We’re importing lots of food that you aren’t allowed to produce in this country for animal welfare reasons, environmental reasons, social reasons, quality reasons… And yet we’re importing it. Free trade, which I’m a bid advocate of, has brought this with it,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi