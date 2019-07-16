Limnéll on Saturday wrote in a blog for Iltalehti that, in the coming years, there will be a growing emphasis on the importance of understanding the political dimension of cybersecurity and making bold political decisions in Finland.

JARNO LIMNÉLL , a professor of cybersecurity at Aalto University, has urged the government to invest in developing its understanding of cybersecurity issues.

“The significance of the digital world for foreign, security and defence policy will grow,” he predicted.

“Nationally, this will require that the preparedness of the society at large is developed further and that we both pursue an internationally active foreign policy and strengthen co-operation with like-minded countries.”

Limnéll underlined political decision-making on cyber issues necessitates not only a broader understanding of the digital world, but also a more comprehensive analysis of the world and the policies related to it.

“Studies indicate that this exactly is the weak spot of Finland,” he said. “The data used as a basis for political decision-making should be analysed also at the strategic level and follow other developments in world policy. Finland should strive away from the narrow concepts of situational awareness and picture towards a broader situational understanding and analytical capabilities in the area of cybersecurity.”

He estimated that the government programme contains a number of key sections for developing cybersecurity capabilities, such as the commitment to developing strategic management.

“The current weakness is the uncertain ability to react promptly enough to a large-scale cyberattack or disturbance targeting our society, and produce the strategic analyses necessary to prepare for constantly evolving cyberthreats,” he wrote. “This awareness and management should be as close as possible to the highest level of national political decision-making.”

Limnéll also predicted that the incidence of sophisticated cyberattacks against critical infrastructure and intelligence operations related to them will increase in the near future.

“There will be an emphasis on preparedness and continuity management. One must also take into consideration the security political interests related to building energy networks, for example. Finland has to be aware of cybersecurity issues, also politically,” he stressed.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi