The eight defendants were tried and sentenced separately on charges including assault, aggravated child sexual abuse and aggravated rape between May and July 2019, with the last two rulings coming in on Friday, 12 July.

THE DISTRICT COURT of Oulu has delivered a verdict for all eight defendants in the child sexual abuse case that stirred up widespread outrage in Finland in December 2018.

All of the offences were committed against the same, underage female victim in Oulu between August 2017 and October 2018.

The District Court of Oulu on Friday announced it has sentenced one of the defendants to four years in prison for assault, aggravated child sexual abuse and aggravated rape and ordered him to pay 23,000 euros in compensation to the victim.

The second of the last two defendants, in turn, was sentenced to four years and two months in prison for aggravated child sexual abuse, aggravated rape and possession of sexually obscene pictures depicting children, and ordered to pay the victim 23,000 euros in compensation.

Earlier last week, another defendant in the case was convicted to four years and six months’ imprisonment for aggravated rape and aggravated child sexual abuse. He was ordered to pay 25,000 euros in compensation to the victim.

The District Court of Oulu in June handed down prison sentences to three other defendants in the massive case, sentencing one of them to four years in prison for aggravated child sexual abuse, aggravated rape and grooming of a child for sexual purposes. The other two were sentenced to prison terms of three years and three years and four months, respectively, for offences including aggravated child sexual abuse.

The three were ordered to pay a total of 58,000 euros in compensation to the victim.

The first two rulings in the case were delivered in May. The first defendant was sentenced to four years in prison for aggravated child sexual abuse and aggravated rape on 9 May and the second to two years in prison for aggravated child sexual abuse on 14 May.

The two were ruled liable for almost 31,000 euros in compensation.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi