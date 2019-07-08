All 29 of the statements received on the proposal by last week’s deadline were at least partly negative.

FINNISH HEALTH CARE providers and organisations have expressed their serious reservations about a government proposal on a new genome centre and the processing of genomic data in Finland.

The Finnish Medical Society (Duodecim), for example, expressed its concern that the proposal could make the regulatory environment so difficult to navigate that it could “paralyse instead of facilitate” medical research in Finland.

“A confusing conflict between individual and common interests is evident throughout the proposal: on the one hand, genomic data is to be produced and compiled into a single location for research and innovation activity, but, on the other, the draft bill lays out limitations and requirements regarding health-related analyses,” it highlighted.

“These place an emphasis on a need for the analyses to be beneficial – even immediately – to the person examined, even though the proposal also states that the law seeks to promote the responsible, non-discriminatory and secure use of genomic data in healthcare.”

“Scientific research is only rarely able to produce immediate health benefits to the person examined,” reminded Duodecim.

It added that the possible benefits to patients are undermined particularly by the requirement that genomic data be stored separately from patient records, in a dedicated database. “It is absolutely clear that this does not enhance the current and future possibilities to administer individualised care where genomic data is used in daily clinical work.”

The Genome Centre Finland would, according to the proposal, operate as an independent division under the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), providing expertise on processing genomic data and conducting health-related genomic analyses.

It would be tasked with maintaining and managing a national genome database for data produced by biobanks and other service providers.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi