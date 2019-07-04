The Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) reported last week that the consumption of pork decreased last year by three per cent year-on-year to 32.5 kilos per person, whereas that of beef crept up moderately to 19.3 kilos.

The consumption of pork has now decreased for three consecutive years.

The consumption of poultry, by contrast, has grown for more than a decade, following an almost three per cent increase to 25.6 kilos per person in 2018. The growth in the consumption of poultry has slowed down from previous years, according to Luke.

Finns, thereby, ate an average of 81 kilos of meat – including game and edible offal – last year, representing no significant change from the two previous years.

Luke also reported that the consumption of liquid dairy products decreased by three per cent to 155 kilos per capita, following a drop of five per cent in milk consumption and one of four-to-five per cent in that of both sour and curdled milk.

The consumption of grains, in turn, stood at 79 kilos per capita, signalling a drop of one kilo from the previous year. The total is made up of 44.6 kilos of wheat, 15.3 kilos of rye, 7.3 kilos of oats, 6.0 kilos of rice, 1.8 kilos of barley and 0.7 kilos of maize.

Finns additionally ate an average of 14 kilos of citrus fruits, 45 kilos of other fresh fruits and 64 kilos of fresh vegetables.

Luke reminded that the statistics should be understood as approximates particularly in regards to fruits and vegetables. The statistics, it explained, represent the quantity available for consumption rather than actual consumption and include storage loss and other forms of food loss.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi