Luoto estimated last week that the plans are probably connected with the effort launched earlier this year to weed out unhealthy trading practices in the European Union. “But no one has been able to give a more specific explanation when it comes to private labels,” he stated to Uusi Suomi on Wednesday, 26 June.

THE PLANS of the Finnish government on private-label products remain unclear to grocery retailers, tells Kari Luoto, the managing director at the Finnish Grocery Trade Association.

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Jari Leppä (Centre) failed to shed further light on the plans last week, simply reiterating that the government intends to rein in the strong position of grocery retailers in the food chain and that private-label products are one factor undermining the position of food producers.

“Due to the bargaining power of retailers, producers can’t choose not to make private-label products. It’s completely clear that this has to change,” he told Kauppalehti and Uusi Suomi.

Leppä viewed that such trading practices are unfair to food producers.

“The game must be fair. What’s happening right now is whenever a brand agency does some product development and finds a good product, retailers immediately start to make the same product under a private-label brand without investing one cent in product development,” he highlighted.

Luoto asked Leppä to produce evidence of such practices. Finland, he highlighted, has a body dedicated to investigating unhealthy trading practices.

“These trading practices have been investigated in Finland. The conclusion has been that they’re broadly speaking at a good level, regardless of whether we’re talking about normal procurement agreements or private labels,” said Luoto.

“This is a completely global phenomenon, and some food producers have ended up making these products because of their own strategies. [Leppä has] a rather one-dimensional understanding of the issue,” he slammed.

Food retailers, he pointed out, cannot simply decide to replace a branded product that provides genuine added value to consumers. “But if a branded product fails to offer any clear added value, that’s when private-label alternatives tend to fare well,” he added.

Luoto also reminded that private-label products are important not only to many low-income consumers, but also to many food producers.

“Private labels play a number of roles in the society. They’re important to many manufacturers and they’re important, cheaper alternatives for consumers. We have plenty of consumers who always have to choose the cheaper alternative,” he said.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi