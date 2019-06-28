The Finnish Business and Policy Forum (EVA) on Wednesday reported that 55 per cent of people who responded to its value and attitude survey announced their readiness to change their lifestyle to reduce emissions and environmental problems.

THE MAJORITY of Finns are prepared to change their lifestyle for the environment – at least in principle.

Almost a quarter (23%) of the 2,059 respondents declared that they are not ready to change their lifestyle for the environment.

The proportion of people who are prepared to make lifestyle compromises to benefit the environment has decreased noticeably from the peaks of recent decades. Over two-thirds (67%) of people expressed their readiness to make changes in 2009 and as many as three-quarters (75%) in 1992, according to EVA.

The trend is curious, viewed Sami Metelinen, the managing editor at EVA.

“Climate policy, in particular, garnered loads of attention in the debates leading up to the parliamentary elections of this spring. It is therefore surprising that the willingness to make lifestyle compromises has not grown,” he highlighted in the survey report on Wednesday.

“Overhauling your lifestyle also comes with some boundary conditions,” added Metelinen. “Most are fine with reducing consumption and energy use, but the line is often drawn at giving up meat-eating and private car use.”

The respondents were asked to indicate their readiness to make specific lifestyle changes to benefit the environment for the first time this year.

Finns, the survey found, are especially ready to halve the consumption of personal commodities such as clothes (70%) and reduce energy use at the household level by, for example, lowering room temperatures (66%).

The majority (59%) of respondents also voiced their willingness to pay an additional fee to fully compensate for the emissions caused by air travel. Over a half (56%) of respondents also revealed they are ready to give up air travel entirely, whereas 33 per cent expressed their opposition to the notion.

Giving up meat-eating and private car use, on the other hand, are seemingly the most difficult lifestyle changes for Finns.

Although almost a half (47%) of respondents said they are ready to slice meat from their diet, almost the same share (45%) of respondents turned down the proposition entirely. The idea of stopping car use received even more opposition, with fewer than a third (31%) of respondents voicing their support and 62 per cent their opposition.

The Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra) reported earlier this year that emissions from transport and food consumption account for over 40 per cent of the carbon footprint of the average Finn.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi