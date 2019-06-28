Statistics Finland on Thursday revealed that its consumer confidence index slipped to -4.6 points in June, representing a drop of 2.8 points from May and one of 2.9 points from April. The index stood at +1.7 points in June 2018.

FINNISH consumers and industries are less and less confident in the economy.

The index has showed an average reading of +0.5 points since January 2018.

“Consumer confidence dipped considerably more than expected in June. [Consumers’] expectations for both their own and the Finnish economy are sliding. This won’t be solved by the drizzle and 14-degree temperature,” commented Jukka Appelqvist, an economist at Danske Bank.

Pasi Kuoppamäki, the chief economist at Danske Bank, pointed out that the consumer confidence survey was conducted for the first time during the tenure of the government of Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP).

“There’s caution in the air,” he viewed.

The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) reported yesterday that the confidence of manufacturing companies is similarly eroding, revealing that its confidence indicator plunged from +1 in May to -5 in June.

“Uncertainties surrounding the world economy are reflected in the confidence of Finnish companies. Manufacturing industries continued on their downward trend in June. The direction was the same in construction. [The increase in] employment sustained the positive momentum in services,” analysed Sami Pakarinen, the chief economist at EK.

He added that it is difficult to see how the situation could improve in the second half of the year given the erosion of consumer confidence.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi