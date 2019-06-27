Petteri Orpo, the chairperson of the National Coalition, on Wednesday stated that he has no sympathy for people who have left the country to serve a terrorist organisation, adding unequivocally that the government should not help the wives of terrorists to return to Finland.

POLICY MAKERS in Finland have continued to debate the fate of the dozens of Finnish citizens held in camps set up for the relatives of members of the so-called Islamic State.

“It should be considered on a case-by-case basis when it comes to children,” he commented on Twitter.

“Children haven’t had the opportunity to decide their fate. We have to try to help small children, but it’s difficult as our authorities only have limited powers in Syria. You can’t bring back a child without the permission of his or her parent. That’s why we need to act on a case-by-case basis.”

Jussi Halla-aho, the chairperson of the Finns Party, showed little interest in mincing his words.

“Does Finland want to become a haven that you can leave to go cut throats overseas and come back to any time to chill out after the party is over?” he asked. “These children are used as a hobby horse, but my guess is that it’s the women who are being brought back to Finland. What a bunch of tolerant tripping and self-posturing.”

He also argued that it would be impossible to fetch the children, but not their mothers, from the camps and estimated that the mothers would be just as unlikely to be tried and convicted of offences as the terrorist fighters who have already returned to Finland.

“If it was an easy decision, it would’ve been made already”

Finland cannot choose when and when not to abide by laws and the principles of the rule of law, reminded Paavo Arhinmäki, the chairperson of the Left Alliance Parliamentary Group.

His assessment was echoed by Jukka Kekkonen, a professor of legal history and Roman law at the University of Helsinki. “Authorities can’t choose when a law should be applied in a state of law. There’s very little room to manoeuvre especially when you’re talking about basic and human rights,” he pointed out on Twitter.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne (SDP) on Wednesday reminded that a decision on the issue cannot be made overnight.

“If it was an easy decision it would’ve been made already. The issue deals with humane reasons, security issues [and] legal questions that have to be taken into consideration. Some time is simply needed to make the decision,” he said. “The most important thing to me is that we can help the children into a better situation one way or another.”

Supo: Also children are a potential security risk

Helsingin Sanomat on Wednesday wrote that non-governmental organisations disagree with both Orpo and Halla-aho, and to some extent also with Rinne.

“I’m not saying it’s an easy situation, but I’m puzzled by how Finland is dragging its feet given that there are only a few dozen people there,” said Inka Hetemäki, the head of advocacy and programmes at UNICEF Finland.

Frank Johansson, the director of Amnesty Finland, stated to the newspaper that the only way not to violate international law is to bring both children and their parents from the camp to Finland.

“There are two perspectives to this,” he explained. “First, people who may have committed war crimes and violated human rights must be brought to justice. Second, children’s interests always take precedence under international law.”

The issue has been the subject of intense debate for over a month in Finland. YLE on 23 May reported that the Kurdish-run Al-Hol, a camp for the women and children of IS in Syria, is home to 11 Finnish women and 33 children.

Minna Passi, a communication specialist at the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (Supo), told Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday that also the children could be a long-term security risk in Finland.

“These children have had to live in very difficult conditions in a conflict area and have been exposed to violence and propaganda. Also they may cause a security threat over time, if they fail to integrate into the Finnish society,” she explained to the daily newspaper.

Aleksi Teivainen – HT

Source: Uusi Suomi